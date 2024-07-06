Minister Bimal Borah visits flood-affected areas in Demow constituency, distribute relief

DEMOW: During this ongoing flood situation, the villages under the Demow Constituency were greatly affected. On Thursday in order to take stock of the flood situation Bimal Borah, Minister of Industries and Commerce, Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain, Aditya Vikram Yadav, District Commissioner of Sivasagar District visited the Salmari village under Bakhor Begena and Borbam Gaon Panchayat. They took stock of the current situation and also distributed the flood relief to the locals. They also visited the flood-affected areas in Baksu, Khelua Mandal of Demow LAC, and accessed the current situation on Thursday. They also reviewed the distribution of flood relief to the affected residents.

