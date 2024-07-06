Nabul Konwar Selected for Deba Kumar Bora Memorial Media Fellowship

JORHAT: Nabul Konwar, the Nazira-based correspondent of Doordarshan News channel, has been selected for the second Deba Kumar Bora Memorial Media Fellowship, instituted by the All Assam Journalists' Union (AAJU), Jorhat district Committee.

Addressing a media persons at a hotel on Thursday, AAJU Jorhat district unit President, Jogesh Ojha, and Convenor of Deba Kumar Bora Memorial Media Fellowship Committee, Navajyoti Boruah, said that Konwar, who was selected among several applicants for the fellowship, by a three-member panel, would carry out a study on 'Role of media for youth empowerment through micro-farming for strengthening State economy'.

They stated that Konwar who would be provided Rs 20000 by the scribes' body to carry out the study would have to submit his report within six months. The selection panel for the fellowship comprised Dr Surya Chetia, Department of Mass

Communications, Assam Women's University, Dr Nilima Bora, a former Vice-Principal of Jorhat College (Amalgamated) and Devajit Baruah, a senior journalist of Jorhat. Barnali Saikia Bora, wife of late Deba Kumar Bora, and a member of Assam State Women Commission, said that the fellowship was small contribution to keep the memory of her husband alive and for a good cause that would benefit society. Secretary, AAJU, Jorhat district committee, Dulal Kalita anchored the programme.

