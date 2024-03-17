Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah laid foundation stones of 60 projects in Dhubri district

DHUBRI: Minister of Public Health Engineering, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Jayanta Malla Baruah inaugurated 29 projects across Dhubri district including Clock Tower and Dhubri Selfie-Point in the town and virtually laid foundation stones of 60 projects worth Rs 308.63 crore centrally from Raja P.C. Barua Maidan on Friday.

Prominent among the projects that Baruah laid foundation are 7 Battalion NCC building, Girls’ College, Drinking Water in Bilasipara and Acharya Tulsi Road in Dhubri town.

During virtual laying and inauguration projects by Baruah, party’s senior leaders, Bimal Oswal, Dipak Kumar Saha, Dhubri district party president, Prosenjit Dutta, Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, former Bilasipara (East) legislator, Ashok Kumar Singhi and Dhubri District Commissioner, Dibakar Nath were present.

Meanwhile, an official of NH 17 informed The Sentinel here that Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari approved Rs. 421.15 crore for construction of a 4-Lane Gauripur bypass along NH 17 (New) / NH 31 (Old) spanning from Dumordoha Part-II to Baladmara in Dhubri district.

This road project will cover a total length of 9.61 kms and it aims at to alleviate congestion in Gauripur town and mitigate risks factors due to sharp bending on the current Highway, and thereby enhancing safety on road.

Moreover, the implementation of this bypass will be equipped with comprehensive road safety measures, anticipating to contribute significantly in reduction of road mishaps in the area.

