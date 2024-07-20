Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and BJP MLA Rupak Sarma Rush to Dhing to Address Stranded Royal Bengal Tiger Crisis

NAGAON: Together with BJP MLA Rupak Sarma, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah hurried to Dhing town on Friday to assess the situation regarding the presence of a stranded Royal Bengal tiger that had been causing fear in the greater Dhing areas for more than two weeks.

During his visit, the minister also participated in a review meeting with the forest officials of the district and reviewed the arrangements initiated by the forest officials to cage the stranded tiger for over a week in the area.

The minister also interacted with some residents of Dhing and assured them, saying that the stranded tiger would be caged as soon as possible. The stranded tiger has already injured 5 persons including a forest personnel in the areas and the forest personnel persistently initiated one after another bid to tranquilize the tiger in the areas. But all their attempts turned in vein, sources added.

