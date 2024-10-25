Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Criticizes Opposition Alliance as Doomed and Blames Congress for Assam's Disintegration

A correspondent

Silchar: The opposition alliance was born to die a premature death, stated the Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah. The Guardian Minister of Cachar who accompanied the party candidate Nihar Ranjan Das as the latter filed his nomination on Thursday for the Dholai bye-election, made scathing attack on the Congress as he said, it was due to the misrule of this party since the independence, the state of Assam was disintegrated in many parts. “It was the legacy of the Congress that they cannot accommodate the integral parts and allies,” maintaining this Baruah said the BJP was least bothered when the opposition alliance was formed only because that the Congress was the leading partner.

Referring to Badrauddin Ajmal’s declaration of supporting the Congress candidate in Samaguri, Jayanta Mallabaruah said, they knew it very well that the Congress and AIUDF had tacit understanding since the very beginning. “Congress and AIUDF are two sides of a coin,” maintaining this Baruah however claimed that this time the BJP would definitely win the Samaguri seat, the central Assam constituency where Tanjil Hussain, son of the Dhubri MP Rokibul Hussain was the candidate. The selection of the candidate in Samaguri once again proved that dynasty rule was in the DNA of the Congress, Baruah quipped.

