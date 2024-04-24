Silchar: Poor gathering in Algapur angers AIUDF supremo Badrauddin Ajmal

Silchar: Viewing poor gathering, the AIUDF supremo Badrauddin Ajmal lost his temper and threw the microphone off from the stage. This was the second consecutive incident where Ajmal in a fit of anger behaved this way. Earlier, he lost his temper in a meeting in Algapur. Ajmal openly lambasted his three party MLAs in Hailakandi as inefficient and said it was for their lack of public relations, the gathering was in such a poor number. Curiously, the audience yelled back that the MLAs were solely to blame, implying that the BJP’s alleged covert agreement with Ajmal had enraged Muslims in general.

The AIUDF had fielded Sahabul Islam Chowdhury Parul in Karimganj Lok Sabha seat posing threat to the high profile Congress candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury. But in last few days, the AIUDF seemed to loose control of the campaigning as party MLA Karimuddin Barbhuiyan was chased away by the irate mob in Ratabari.

An insider in the Muslim political scene stated that Ajmal was under pressure from Islamic religious organisations to remove any obstacles in order to prevent a legal expert like Hafiz Rashid from winning.

