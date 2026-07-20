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Goalpara Women Thrash Udalguri 7-0 in Inter-District Football Championship Opener

Goalpara thrash Udalguri 7-0 in 26th Senior Women’s Inter-District Football Championship.
Senior Women’s National Football Championship
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BILASIPARA: The 26th Senior Women’s Inter-District Football Championship for the Gobinda Ram Mour & Banarashi Devi Memorial Trophy 2026-27 got underway at Bilasipara on Sunday. The opening ceremony was attended by Bilasipara MLA Jibesh Roy as the chief guest. In the inaugural match, Goalpara registered a commanding 7-0 victory over Udalguri. Papori Ray and Dimpi Rabha stole the show by scoring hat-tricks, while Junmoni Rabha added the other goal to complete Goalpara’s emphatic win.

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Goalpara.
Senior Women’s Inter-District Football Championship
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