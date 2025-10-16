Minister Kaushik Rai addresses stakeholders on ration card benefits in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Kaushik Rai, Assam Minister for Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs Department, on Tuesday attended an awareness meeting at the Natasurya Phani Sarma Bhawan of Goalpara town.

The meeting was aimed at raising awareness among the Gaon panchayat-level samabay samiti as well as the urban proprietors of the ration card shop owners regarding the latest benefits the ration card holders of the state are going to receive as announced by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma recently.

Hemanta Bhuyan, Commissioner of the department, appraised the Gaon panchayat-level samabay samiti as well as the urban proprietors of the ration card shops that the card holders under them would avail food items from November at a subsidy rate of one kg red lentil or masoor daal at Rs 69, sugar at Rs 38, and salt at Rs 10.

The Minister on the other hand, appealed to the public to avail the opportunity and make successful the vision of the Chief Minister to provide essential food items to every household at a subsidized rate.

Earlier, Pradip Timung, DC, explained the purpose of the meeting in detail and also appealed to all to spread awareness regarding the latest benefits of the scheme.

