Minister Kaushik Rai reviews progress on NH-27 Jatinga-Harangajao stretch

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Kaushik Rai, Assam Minister of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, Mines & Minerals, chaired a review meeting at 12:00 pm in the Circuit House Conference Hall here on Saturday to evaluate progress on the 4-lane East-West Corridor (NH-27) from Jatinga to Harangajao.

The overall completion has improved from 85.71% since the previous review on November 22 to 86.13% now. The minister urged faster work in key stretches like Gerem, Jatinga, Miyungkro, Boro Muolkoi, Rekho, and Dolaichunga, amid challenges from multiple bridges and culverts.

While the initial target remains January 31, 2026, with 7-8 km partially 2-lane, NHAI’s Project Director assured full 4-laning by April 30, 2026. Attendees included NCHAC Executive Member Donpainon Thaosen, Dima Hasao DC Munindra Nath Ngatey, NCHAC Principal Secretary Partha Jahari, NCHAC secretaries, NHAI and NHIDCL officials, ADCs, and senior officers.

