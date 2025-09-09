East-West Corridor Bottleneck: Jatinga-Harangajao stretch of NH-27 faces delays

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The long-delayed Jatinga-Harangajao section of National Highway 27, a critical component of the Saurashtra-Silchar East-West Corridor, continues to face uncertainty, with no clear timeline for completion. Despite repeated assurances from the Assam Minister and Union Government, sources indicate that even a two-lane road may miss the promised January 26 deadline.

The Jatinga-Harangajao segment remains the primary bottleneck in completing the East-West Corridor, a project designed to enhance connectivity between Northeast India and the rest of the country. Initiated a decade ago by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the project has been plagued by unexplained delays.

For residents of Dima Hasao, Tripura, Mizoram, Barak valley, etc. the deteriorating condition of the old service road has made travel perilous. Thousands of heavy and light vehicles navigate the treacherous stretch daily, causing significant hardship for commuters and traders. The delays are not only disrupting daily transport but also stunting economic growth and development across the Northeast.

Also Read: Saga of Balacherra-Harangajao stretch: A East-West Corridor of broken promises

Also Watch: