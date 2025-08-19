Minister Kaushik Rai: Silchar-Guwahati Corridor completion by next January

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The remaining stretch between Harangajao to Jatinga would be completed by January 2026 and people could travel from Silchar to Guwahati through the much-awaited East-West Corridor, stated Barak Valley Development Department Minister Kaushik Rai. After inspecting the work progress of the much-delayed roadway project mainly due to a landslide-prone stretch of 31 km between Balacherra in Cachar and Harangajao in Dima Hasao, Rai told this correspondent that a minor land acquisition issue was still there, which would be amicably solved within the next seven days.

He said that compensations for land had been disbursed long ago, but following the new alignment of the project, acquistion of a piece of land at Redjol near Jatiga was yet to complete. Rai also said that he had a thorough discussion with Minister Nandita Gorlosa, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council CEM Debolal Gorlosa, and officials from forest department and asked them to solve the issue immediately. “I will personally visit in the next seven days to inspect the development,” Rai said.

The minister asked the Regional Officer Sabyasachi Chowdhury and Project Director Jogesh Rawat of the NHAI to accelerate the work on a day-to-day-based work programme. The NHAI officials were further asked to report the work progress to the minister daily. Rai said that as rainy season had ended, it was now high time to speed up the work so that the project could be complete within the stipulated time. Presently, 800 labourers are working there.

Rai further said that due to the miserable condition of the Silchar-Shillong road, maximum number of heavy vehicles carrying essential commodities ply through the Silchar-Haflong road. This had also hampered the progress of road, Rai added.

