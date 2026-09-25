Minister Krishnendu Paul Orders Faster Completion of Key Barak Valley Road, Highway Projects

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A high-level review meeting on ongoing highway and road infrastructure projects in Assam's Barak Valley was held under the chairmanship of Barak Valley Development Minister Krishnendu Paul at his official office in Dispur on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of ongoing road infrastructure projects in the three districts of the Barak Valley and expediting their implementation.

During the meeting, Minister Paul directed departmental officials to accelerate construction work on the Silchar-Panchgram-Malowa highway and ensure that the ongoing works are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Emphasising the importance of efficient road connectivity for development and public convenience, the minister instructed officials to take all necessary measures to complete the construction works at different stretches of the highway on time.

Paul also stressed the need for scientific and forward-looking planning while constructing drains, culverts and other related infrastructure along various stretches of the road so that the facilities can meet future requirements.

The minister further reviewed the present condition of the Lawaipara Bypass and directed the concerned authorities to prepare a clear roadmap and take immediate steps for its repair.

Deputy Commissioners of all three districts of the Barak Valley participated in the meeting virtually. The minister advised the Deputy Commissioners to appoint nodal officers in their respective districts to regularly monitor the progress of construction works and ensure timely completion.

The meeting was attended by PWD (Roads) Commissioner and Special Secretary Sanjiv Shyam, Chief Engineer Hemanta Deori, Barak Valley Development Department Additional Secretary Aditya Vikram Yadav, officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and officials from various PWD (Roads) divisions of the Barak Valley.

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