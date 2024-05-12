Minister of Tourism Jayanta Mallabaruah inspects sites of five-star hospitality projects in Kaziranga National Park

Golaghat: Minister of Tourism Jayanta Mallabaruah on Saturday inspected the site of three five-star hotels to be constructed in Kaziranga National Park and its surrounding areas with the aim of adding quality hospitality infrastructure. During the visit, by addressing the media, Minister Baruah said that the government is working to complete the foundation laying ceremony of these three hospitality projects planned in Tata at Kellyden and Hatikhuli tea estates, and Hayat Groups at Rongajan tea estate in collaboration with Government of Assam by June or July this year.

Referring to the unprecedented tourist arrivals in the Kaziranga National Park, Minister Baruah spoke about the new initiatives to be taken by the government in Kaziranga National Park in the days to come. Minister Baruah added that by replacing mass tourism with sustainable tourism, the national park will not only have a better opportunity to conserve the biodiversity but also increase the overall revenue collection.

Minister Baruah also said that the tourism department is committed to provide many more new excellent experiences for domestic and international tourists in the Kaziranga National Park, which has attracted a record 3.27 lakh tourists and generated revenue of Rs 8.8 crore in the latest tourism year, stated a press release.

