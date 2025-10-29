Minister Pegu reviews venue for distribution of 4,700 land pattas in South Kamrup

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: In a major initiative ahead of Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will distribute land pattas to 4,700 tribal families of South Kamrup under the provisions of the Forest Rights Act.

A grand public meeting has been planned at the playground of Pantan Higher Secondary School to mark the occasion. To ensure smooth execution of the event, Dr Ranoj Pegu, Assam Cabinet Minister for Education and Welfare of Plain Tribes & Backward Classes, along with Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria visited the venue on Monday to review the preparations.

The minister inspected the arrangements, decorations, and infrastructure being set up for the programme and also interacted with local residents to discuss measures for the successful conduct of the event.

Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, West Kamrup Forest Division officer Subodh Talukdar, along with other senior officials, were also present during the inspection.

Also Read: Assam: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu holds Crucial Talks with HS Teachers