Minister Pijush Hazarika reviews fertiliser availability, oil palm mission in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday reviewed fertiliser availability and the progress of the National Mission on Edible Oils–Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) for 2026–27 at two meetings held at Janata Bhawan.

During the meeting on fertiliser availability, Hazarika discussed measures to ensure timely supply to farmers and reviewed the 12 rake points through which fertilisers enter Assam. He stressed the need to increase the number of rake points and said the matter would be taken up with the Centre.

Representatives of all nine fertiliser companies operating in the state were directed to maintain adequate supplies and ensure that farmers received fertilisers at genuine prices. Hazarika also directed the Agriculture Department to strengthen monitoring and take action against overcharging and black marketing.

The department was asked to examine measures to promote locally produced fertilisers to strengthen local production and availability. At the second meeting, Hazarika reviewed monthly targets and achievements under the NMEO-OP and directed concerned companies to accelerate oil palm plantation activities. District Agriculture Officers were asked to ensure effective field-level implementation and create awareness among farmers about the scheme’s benefits.

Hazarika stressed Assam’s role in supporting the country’s goal of self-sufficiency in edible oils and called for coordination among all stakeholders to ensure timely implementation of the mission.

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