Assam: Meritorious students of HSLC and HS examinations felicitated in Jamugurihat

JAMUGURIHAT: The 66th edition of Borpam Tiniali Bohagi Bihu Sanmilan which was organized with a two-day programme concluded on Wednesday. A series of cultural competitions were organized among the students and children of the area. The open session of the first day programme began with a diha naam performed by the women of Borpam village. Hemanta Bora, retired professor of Chatia College chaired the open session. Meritorious students of the area who have passed the recently declared HSLC and HS examinations were felicitated with citation, a packet of book and a gamosa by the organizers. The open session was attended by Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, principal of Biswanath College as an appointed speaker. The session was attended by Dr Ranjan Gogoi, Birinchi Bordoloi, Dibya Barua, Rashmi Barua, Pratul Bhuyan among others.

