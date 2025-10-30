Minister Ranoj Pegu visits Bongaigaon University, reviews development works

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu visited Bongaigaon University on Wednesday and held a review meeting with the Vice-Chancellor, faculty members, and representatives of the students’ union. The minister took stock of the university’s academic and infrastructural progress during the discussion.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dr Pegu commented on several ongoing state and political issues. On the UPPL’s exit from the NDA alliance, he said that every political party had the freedom to decide its course, to stay, leave, or contest independently.

Addressing the issue of granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities of Assam, the minister informed that the related report would be submitted in the upcoming winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Dr Pegu also condemned the incident of the Bangladeshi national anthem being sung at a Congress office in Sribhumi, calling it ‘unacceptable and unfortunate.’

Clarifying on the naming of the institution, the minister stated that the university would continue to be officially known as Bongaigaon University, which is already well-recognized among the people. Earlier, it was referred to as the University of Bongaigaon.

