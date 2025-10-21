Assam Government to Submit Report on ST Status for Six Communities in November: Ranoj Pegu

Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced that the state government will present its report on granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities during the upcoming Assembly session in November.

Speaking to the media, Pegu admitted that the tribalisation process involves certain complexities but emphasised that the government is maintaining a neutral stance. He assured that all aspects will be carefully examined before a final decision is taken.

The move concerns six communities — Koch Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Chutia, Matak, Moran, and Tea Tribes (Adivasis) — whose demand for ST recognition has been a long-standing socio-political issue in Assam.

Pegu reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the matter judiciously, balancing both administrative feasibility and the aspirations of the concerned communities. The forthcoming Assembly session is expected to shed new light on a debate that has shaped Assam’s political landscape for decades.