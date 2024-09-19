Minister Sanjoy Kishan Inaugurates Vehicle Scrapping Unit in Tinsukia on Vishwakarma Puja

TINSUKIA: The Minister for Labour & Tea Tribes Welfare Department Sanjoy Kishan inaugurated a vehicle scrapping unit- M/S Crapping Avenue (Centre) at Pakhorijan Gaon, Hebeda Road on the outskirts of Tinsukia on the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja.

A unit under Government of India Vehicle Scrapping Policy 2021 which aimed at to phase out old vehicles, reduce air pollution and increase road safety is a 3rd in Assam which would cater services in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sibsagar and neighbouring districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The minister applauded the efforts of its owner Arun Sahu in developing the village area while expecting that the unit will generate employment and skill to the local people. An official of the Transport Department outlined the regulation of Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) and the benefits of the owners. Earlier, Arun Sahu while welcoming the guests elaborated the need for such a unit in the commercial and industrial belt of Tinsukia. He also demonstrated the process of scrappage.

