Assam: New Na-Pukhuri Police Outpost Inaugurated in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: A new police outpost, Na-Pukhuri OP has been added to Tinsukia police station with the formal inauguration of the new building by Superintendent of Police Tinsukia Abhijit Gurav on Vishwakarma Puja day at Jyotinagar New Development Area of Tinsukia Development Authority. Though the OP was established in 2022 but it was functioning from a rented building nearby.

The spacious and beautiful building was completed in record time of 11 months at the cost of Rs 96 lakh, said SP Gurav adding that it also included some area development works. He personally supervised the construction. The building was made with ‘A’ grade materials and paints with no compromise in construction. Laudably, he saved a good amount of sanctioned money after accomplishing the work and refunded the amount to the government exchequer. The OP will cover 14 villages and VDPs that included residential areas, parks, business activities, warehouses etc. Tinsukia DC Swapneel Paul, ASP Mrinmoy Das besides senior police officials were present on the occasion.

