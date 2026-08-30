Minister Sarbananda Sonowal puts youth at centre of Dibrugarh engagements

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday undertook a series of engagements across Dibrugarh, focusing on youth development, education, sports, culture, and social responsibility.

At Khowang College, Sonowal attended the Freshers’ Social and inaugurated the newly constructed auditorium. Addressing students, he urged them to utilise their college years to develop their talents, personality, and skills while maintaining discipline, integrity, and focus.

He also encouraged students to balance academics with sports, yoga, and creative activities. Emphasising the importance of values in the age of technology, Sonowal said that technology was important, but humanity, compassion, respect, and social responsibility were equally essential.

Later, on National Sports Day, Sonowal attended the first Samiran Bordoloi Memorial Inter-Club Swimming Competition 2026 at the Multidisciplinary Sports Complex in Khanikar. He said that sports should be viewed not merely as a route to competitive success but also as an important means of maintaining physical and mental well-being.

He highlighted initiatives such as Khelo India and Fit India and called for stronger sporting infrastructure and greater exposure for young athletes. He stressed the need to identify sporting talent from villages, tea gardens, hills, plains, and underserved areas and connect them with proper training facilities.

Sonowal also attended a board meeting of the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation, where civic and urban development issues were discussed.

At the Foundation Day programme of the All Assam Matak Yuba Chatra Parishad at Garudharia Playground, Sonowal called upon young people to actively participate in the development of their communities. He also urged youth organisations to promote social and cultural engagement.

Calling for greater environmental responsibility, Sonowal encouraged young people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to plant and nurture trees in their mothers’ names.

Sonowal said that education, sports, culture, civic participation, and social responsibility were interconnected avenues for youth empowerment. He urged the youth of Dibrugarh and Assam to turn their talent and aspirations into action, saying their determination and hard work would be vital to building a stronger, developed, and self-reliant Assam and India.

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