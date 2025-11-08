Assam: Minister takes serious note of non-regularization of teachers’ posts

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: State Minister for Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes, and Adivasi Welfare and Home (Prisons, etc) Rupesh Gowala on November 7 attended an important meeting held at the office of the Tinsukia District Commissioner’s office on regularization of the posts of teachers of tea gardens schools working on daily-wage basis. The meeting which was attended by the management of 26 tea gardens and the Assistant Labour Commissioner of Tinsukia District was chaired by Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul. He urged the tea estate authorities to regularize the posts of the non-regularized teachers at the earliest. Among these teachers working in the plantations in Tinsukia district, 54 have been regularized so far under the pressure exerted by the government but 78 posts are yet to be regularized.

