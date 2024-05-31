Assam: Dalgaon Police recovered 50 kg ganja; one held in Darrang distric

MANGALDAI: Dalgaon Police in Darrang district on Thursday recovered 50.50 kilogram of contraband ganja during a naka checking at about 11.20 am on NH 15 in front of Dalgaon Higher Secondary School and arrested one smuggler in this connection. During the routine checking, the Police team intercepted one e-rickshaw and recovered the seized ganja contained in 23 packets wrapped in brown colour cello tape and apprehended one Golap Ali (52) son of late Hasen Ali of village No. 2 Chikonmati under Dalgaon Police Station in Darrang district. However, the driver of the e-rickshaw was able to flee away.

