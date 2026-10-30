Miracle Aboard Night Super: Passengers and Crew Unite as Baby Girl Delivered Safely

Kaziranga: An ordinary overnight bus journey from Guwahati to Dibrugarh took a dramatic, heartwarming turn near Kaziranga when a passenger unexpectedly went into labor and safely delivered a healthy baby girl inside the vehicle.

The incident occurred aboard the 'Aideu Jaan' night super bus as it was passing through the Jakhalabandha area. Marjina Begum, who was traveling with seven family members from Jagiroad to Dimow in the Sivasagar district, suddenly began experiencing intense labor pains. Her panicked husband rushed to the front cabin to alert the driver. Sensing the extreme urgency, the driver immediately pulled the vehicle safely over to the roadside.

To ensure maximum privacy for the mother, the bus crew switched off the internal lights and asked all male passengers to temporarily step out of the vehicle.With no professional medical staff on board, strangers quickly united into a supportive network. The bus staff and remaining passengers scrambled to gather blankets and clothes from their personal luggage, creating a makeshift delivery space inside the coach.

With the guidance of a female relative on board, Marjina successfully delivered the baby girl just moments after the bus came to a halt.

"Everything happened so suddenly," said bus driver Babul Barpatra. "I was driving when her husband came to the cabin in a panic. We immediately stopped by the roadside. As soon as the bus stopped, the baby was delivered. Our absolute priority was ensuring both reached the hospital safely."

Co-passengers promptly called emergency services, and an ambulance arrived within five minutes of the birth to shift the mother and newborn to a nearby hospital.

Health department officials later confirmed that both mother and child are in excellent, stable condition. To celebrate the unexpected arrival, the bus owner presented the family with a cash gift of ₹5,000 to cover immediate medical expenses.