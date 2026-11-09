Miraculous Escape on Tripura Road After Car Mounts Divider and Smashes Utility Pole in Guwahati

Guwahati: A major accident unfolded on the busy Tripura Road in Guwahati on Monday afternoon, November 9, 2026, when a speeding sedan veered off course, mounted a concrete road divider, and crashed head-on into a heavy utility pole.

Despite severe structural damage to both the vehicle and public infrastructure, all occupants inside the car managed a miraculous escape without any reported casualties.

According to local witnesses, the white sedan was heading towards the city center when the driver suddenly lost control of the wheel. The vehicle veered sharply to the right, climbed over the elevated central divider, and slammed violently into the metal utility pole, grounding it completely. The impact left the front section of the car completely mangled, triggering fears of severe entrapment among onlookers who immediately rushed to the scene to assist.

"The sound of the crash was deafening," remarked Jitu Das, a local shopkeeper on Tripura Road who witnessed the incident. "We expected the worst given how deformed the car looked, but the airbags deployed instantly. It is absolutely miraculous that everyone walked away alive."

Personnel from the local traffic police unit arrived promptly at the site to secure the area and manage the mounting traffic snarl on Tripura Road. Authorities confirmed that the occupants sustained minor cuts and bruising but were otherwise stable and out of danger.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a combination of high speed and sudden braking to avoid another vehicle may have caused the driver to lose steering control. Power grid officials were also summoned to the spot shortly after the accident, as the compromised utility pole posed a risk of live electrical wire exposure. Crews worked rapidly to isolate the power lines and clear the mangled wreckage from the central verge.

A senior Guwahati traffic police official confirmed that a routine case has been registered to investigate the exact cause of the crash. "While we are relieved that there were no fatalities, we strongly urge motorists to adhere to speed thresholds across internal city corridors, especially on highly active stretches like Tripura Road," the official stated.