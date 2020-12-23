Miscreants resort to blank firing at Meshguri village in Baksa district

A Correspondent

BAKSA: Sensation prevailed after unidentified miscreant resorted to blank firing in Meshguri village under Tamulpur Police Station in Baksa district on Monday night.

The incident occurred in the house of Krishna Das, a farmer of Pukhuripar Suba of Meshguri village. According to Krishna Das, three persons whose faces were covered with black cloth, came to his house and knocked at the door. "We were sleeping while they knocked at the door. I opened the door and saw three persons with arms and they entered my home. All of them searched the rooms. One of my sons managed to go outside through a window and started to shout for help from the neighbours," he further said. "Hearing the noise of the neighbours, the miscreant opened blank fire with a pistol and fled from the house," Das added.

Receiving the information, Officer in-charge of Tamulpur Police Station, Inspector Manoranjan Das rushed to the site along with a police team of Kumarikata Poice Outpost and started investigation. A team of Baksa District Police also rushed to the spot. An empty cartridge of 9mm pistol was recovered from the house of Krishna Das. A case has been registered at Tamulpur Police Station and investigation is underway. "There may be political issues behind the incident of blank firing," some local people said. On the other hand, some people suspect that it might have been an attempt of robbery.

