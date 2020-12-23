Office building of Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies inaugurated in Morigaon

A Correspondent



MORIGAON: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Siddhartha Bhattacharya on Tuesday formally inaugurated the newly-constructed three-storey office building of the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, built at the cost of Rs.1.97 crore under the State Annual Planning fund by the Assam State Housing Board in Morigaon.

The Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assam, Dibajyoti Hazarika delivered the welcome address after the door of the newly-constructed three-storey office building was formally inaugurated by the Minister for Cooperative Societies, Siddhartha Bhattacharya. The minister assured the people of Morigaon that the Sub-Registrar office would be set up soon. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, PijushHazarika expressed the need of a market for milk producers and said that the government was taking steps for increasing milk production in the State.

