Miscreants set fire on 120 bighas of black gram fields in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At Dhansirimukh in Bokakhat sub-division, miscreants created havoc on Sunday night by setting fire to 120 bighas of fully-grown black gram fields. Several young farmers of the Bokakhat sub-division had cultivated black gram with dreams of becoming self-reliant. The youths had taken up black gram farming in the area last year as well. However, an unidentified group of miscreants set the fields on fire, reducing the crops to ashes. The affected farmers have lodged an FIR at the Bokakhat police station, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident and strict punishment for the culprits.

Also Read: Assam: Fire guts Numaligarh tea garden worker’s house in Bokakhat