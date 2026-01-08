Miscreants set fire to Alami–Laklongia Green Farm, groundnut crop destroyed

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Miscreants on Monday set fire to the groundnut cultivation carried out by the Alami–Laklongia Green Farm initiative, spread across a vast agricultural area in the D region under the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency. As a result, the dreams of the farmers were shattered in a matter of moments. Although the farmers managed to extinguish the fire after relentless efforts, the harvested groundnut crop stored on nearly 25 bighas of land was completely burnt to ashes, leaving the farmers distraught.

It is noteworthy that youths from Alami–Laklongia, located in the Brahmaputra riverine (char) areas adjacent to Numaligarh, have been collectively running the Alami–Laklongia Green Farm since last year. With the aim of becoming self-reliant, they have been engaged in various agricultural activities across about 200 bighas of land. However, Tuesday’s incident has left the new generation of farmers deeply disheartened.

In view of this incident, concerned citizens have urged the authorities to make appropriate arrangements for compensation.

