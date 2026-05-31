Miss Grand India 2026 First Runner-Up Mrigashree Baruah accorded felicitation in Tezpur

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TEZPUR: Tezpur’s pride, Mrigashree Baruah, who brought laurels to Assam by securing the First Runner-Up title at Miss Grand India 2026, was accorded a grand reception and felicitation upon her return to her hometown on Saturday.

The felicitation programme, organised on the premises of the Sonitpur Journalists’ Union, was attended by Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, noted stage and veteran actor Arun Nath, veteran dancer-actress Krishna Das Nath, social worker Pankaj Baruah, Sonitpur Journalists’ Union president Sanjib Hazarika, and St. Joseph’s Convent Higher Secondary School principal Sister Scholastica Kerketta, among others.

Congratulating the young achiever, MLA Prithiraj Rava presented her with a copy of the inspirational book “Moro Eta Sopun Ase” and lauded her dedication and perseverance. He remarked that success in contemporary beauty pageants demands not only physical beauty but also intelligence, knowledge, confidence, and the ability to articulate one’s thoughts effectively.

Several organisations, including the Sonitpur Journalists’ Union, Sonitpur Press Club, Uttar Assam Divyang Association, Tezpur Chamber of Commerce, and various social organisations, felicitated her with traditional Assamese gamosas, mementoes, and certificates of appreciation.

Also Read: Assam: Mrigashree Baruah crowned 1st runner-up at Miss Grand India 2026