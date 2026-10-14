Missing Aizawl Woman Traced Safely in Tripura's Ambassa After Three-Week Search

A high-stakes, three-week interstate search for a missing Mizoram woman concluded successfully on Tuesday after she was safely traced to Ambassa in Tripura's Dhalai district.

The Young Mizo Association (YMA) Chaltlang Branch confirmed that 26-year-old K. Vanlalawmpuii, also known as Awmawmi, was found staying in Ambassa. A resident of Chaltlang Ruam Veng in Aizawl, she originally disappeared on September 23, 2026.

The investigation gained momentum when crucial CCTV footage from Sairang Railway Station on September 24 captured her boarding a train around 1:30 PM, significantly narrowing the search radius.

The successful recovery operation relied heavily on a heavily coordinated effort between various Mizo organizations, the Northeast Frontier Railway, and police departments across Mizoram, Assam, West Bengal, and Tripura.

Expressing immense gratitude, the YMA issued a statement thanking the numerous regional welfare networks and individuals involved in the multi-state network.

In an official update, the YMA leadership noted, "The coordinated assistance from local bodies, the railway officials, and the police forces across states proved absolutely vital in ensuring she was located safely."