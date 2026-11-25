Imphal: Manipur Police commandos and Assam Rifles arrested seven cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and seized 10 firearms during coordinated operations on November 23 and 24, 2026, across Imphal West and Imphal East districts. The operations targeted armed groups and extortion networks, with all seven arrested suspects currently facing custodial interrogation.

The coordinated operations were conducted on Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24, across several locations in Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

In Imphal West, the operation covered Patsoi, Masjid Road, North AOC and Mayang Imphal Sagaisabi. In Imphal East, security personnel conducted an operation at Huikap Makha Leikai.

The operations involved the Imphal West and Imphal East district commando units of Manipur Police, working jointly with 31 Assam Rifles and 33 Assam Rifles.

The arrested individuals belong to two factions of the Kangleipak Communist Party, identified as KCP (PWG) and KCP (Apunba).

The five individuals identified as KCP (PWG) cadres are Phijam Muthi Singh alias Basanta, 20, Longjam Naoba Singh, 39, Sorokhaibam Inaocha Singh alias Romesh, 46, Sukham James Singh alias Ngakpa, 25 and Oinam Naoba Singh alias Nanao, 26.

The two individuals identified as KCP (Apunba) cadres are Kangabam Tondonba Meitei alias Thoiba, 33, and Sikambou Pamei, 27.

The seven suspects were arrested during the two-day security operation and subsequently handed over to local police stations for legal proceedings.

The coordinated operations resulted in the recovery of 10 firearms, according to the supplied police seizure details.

The weapons included two lathode guns, one double-barrel gun, five bolt-action single-barrel guns, one 9 mm pistol with a magazine and one .22 calibre pistol with a magazine.

Security personnel also recovered seven anti-riot munitions, five handheld communication sets and one charger. The seizure of firearms and communication equipment formed a major part of the November 23–24 operations.

Manipur Police described the action as part of its continuing efforts against armed groups and extortion networks operating in the state.

"The action forms part of continuing operations against armed groups and extortion networks in Manipur," the police said.

The statement links the latest arrests to the ongoing security operations targeting armed groups and alleged extortion activities.

The seven arrested cadres and the seized weapons have been handed over to the respective local police stations for further legal proceedings.

Custodial interrogation of the arrested individuals is ongoing.

The latest arrests come as security forces intensify intelligence-based operations across the Imphal valley.

The crackdown follows recent arrests of senior KCP (Apunba) and United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) leaders, according to the background information provided.

The operations are aimed at dismantling militant extortion networks reportedly targeting local businesses and government employees.