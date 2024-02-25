Missionary schools have vast contributions in nation building: North East Regional Catholic Council

KOKRAJHAR: Observing the myopic assumption of a section of hate mongers on Christian minorities in India, the North East Regional Catholic Council (NERCC) said that the missionary schools across the country has vast contributions in nation building and still the missionary schools are playing very important role for nurturing the students. In a statement, former Executive Member of the North east Regional Catholic council (NERCC) who was also former president of All Adivasi Students Associations of Assam (AASAA) on Saturday said the recent threat against the Christian Missionary schools, was regretful and condemnable as the allegations brought against the missionary schools was totally false and baseless. He said those blaming the missionary school were ignorant of the contributions of the missionary schools for last 200 years who have rendered service to the people of state and the country at large irrespective of caste and creed and benefitting all sections of the people.

Kujur said the missionary schools had created great politicians, IAS, IPS judges of the country who have ruled and are ruling the country successfully. Citing example, he said former Deputy Prime Minister of the then Vajpayee-led government of India and former central BJP president Lal Krishna Advani who led the government and party successfully was a past student of St. George High School, Lahore. He said the two present union cabinet ministers in Narendra Modi led government- Sarbananda Sonowal and Piyush Goyal were the past students of Don Bosco School, Dibrugarh of Assam and Rajasthan respectively and the present Assam Irrigation Minister in Dr. Hemanta Biswa Sarma led Assam Government Ashok Singal is a past student of Don Bosco School, Guwahati.

Kujur said apart from them, industrialist of Assam Riniki Bhuyan Sarma was a past student of St. Mary’s High School, Guwahati and former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was also a past student of Don Bosco School, Guwahati. The Missionary Schools have always been giving education to be a good Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian. He said the much debate on whether Christian missionary schools should be operated under the provisions of the Constitutions of India, the fact of the matter is surely it should be operated under the framework of the Constitution of India and functions strictly under the provisions of the law framed to afford and protect their rights.

Former Executive Member of the NERCC also said the Article 29 (1) guaranteed the right of the minorities whether based on religion or language, to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice and the Article 30(1) specifically provided minorities, whether based on religion or language, the right to establish-and administer educational institutions.

