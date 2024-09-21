Mizoram Police and BSF Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 40 Cr

Aizawl: The Border Security Force continues its drive against illicit trafficking of Drugs and Narcotics in the Northeast Indian region.

The Border Security Force carried out a Joint Operation with Special Narcotics Police, Aizawl based on specific BSF input and intercepted one Truck on NH-06 near HP OP filling Station, Selling, Aizawl (Mizoram). A thorough search of the vehicle was carried out in the presence of two independent witnesses and Police.

During the search, 40 packets containing 4 Lakh Methamphetamine Tables (Yaba tablets) worth Rs 40 Crore (Forty Crore) were recovered hidden in the ceiling of the driver’s cabin of the vehicle. One Indian drug Peddler (truck driver/owner) was apprehended during the operation.

It is important to mention that Mizoram and Cachar Frontier, Border Security Force has seized more than 6,29,880 (six lakh twenty-nine thousand eight hundred eighty) Yaba Tablets since January 2024 in its drive against Drugs and Narcotics.

Recently, Karimganj police seized a huge quantity of Yaba tablets from a car and arrested three persons including the driver of the vehicle. Police Superintendent Partha Pratim Das led the team that launched a search operation following the secret information and they recovered one lakh Yaba tablets from the car at Jalalpur. The banned narcotics were kept in a secret chamber on the upper side of the right tyre.

The arrested persons were Ashraf Ali, Abdul Hannan and Pradip Das. All of them belonged to Katigorah. Price of the seized item would not be less than Rs 30 crore, a police source claimed. SP Das said the consignment was being smuggled into Assam from Mizoram.

Multiple security agencies including the BSF and the police of multiple states have been working towards preventing the supply and distribution of narcotic substances in the Northeast Indian region.