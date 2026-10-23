Mizoram Records India’s Highest Secondary Infertility Rates, New Study Reveals

Mizoram has recorded the highest estimated prevalence of secondary infertility in India at 33.9%, according to a comprehensive secondary analysis of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data.

Secondary infertility—defined as the inability to conceive or carry a child to term following a previous successful pregnancy—shows a stark regional concentration, with Meghalaya (28.1%) and Ladakh (25.2%) following closely behind Mizoram.

The national average for secondary infertility stands at 13.9%, highlighting a severe public health burden in the northeastern and high-altitude regions. Researchers noted that while primary infertility is more prominent in southern states like Karnataka and Telangana, secondary infertility is strongly driven by lifestyle and physiological shifts.

"Urban residence, smoking, overweight/obesity, thyroid disorders, and diabetes were significantly associated with both primary and secondary infertility," the study authors stated, adding that increasing age is a critical risk factor specifically accelerating secondary conception struggles.

Public health advocates stress that the high costs of consultations and specialized diagnostic tests severely restrict access to crucial fertility care in remote states.

Experts are now calling for expanded government-backed reproductive healthcare infrastructure across Mizoram to support affected families.