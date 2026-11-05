Mizoram Tribal Film Festival Kicks Off in Aizawl, Celebrating Indigenous Cinema and Young Talent

Mizoram: The state capital of Mizoram burst into a vibrant display of cultural heritage on Wednesday as the three-day Mizoram Tribal Film Festival 2026 officially commenced at the historic Vanapa Hall. Organised by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs in collaboration with Mizoram's Art and Culture Department, the festival aims to safeguard tribal identity and provide a platform for regional filmmakers.

Inaugurating the event, State Art and Culture Minister C. Lalsawivunga emphasised the powerful role of cinema in preservation. "Films are not just a source of entertainment; they are a vital medium to document, protect, and pass down our unique Mizo cultural heritage and tribal values to future generations," Lalsawivunga stated during his inaugural address.

The opening day drew significant attention with the announcement of the short film competition winners, highlighting the depth of young indigenous talent. Filmmaker Lalruatfela’s under-15-minute feature, Sadawt, secured the coveted first place, walking away with a cash prize of ₹2,00,000 and a memento. Pasaltha Sangliana took second place (₹1,50,000), while Ngotekherh clinched third (₹1,00,000). In the highly competitive under-3-minute Reel Making category, Maurawkela snagged the top prize of ₹30,000.

Distinguished regional filmmakers, including National Award-winning director Pradip Kurbah from Meghalaya and Tiakumzuk Aier from Nagaland, attended as special guests, underscoring the growing solidarity within Northeast India's cinematic community.

Running until 6 November 2026, the festival is free for the public and features a curated lineup of 15 feature films, two documentaries, and various short features. Screenings are split across Vanapa Hall and the Lianchhiari Run Mini Theatre, with a special concluding screening scheduled at the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) in Kelsih on Friday afternoon.