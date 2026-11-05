Assam's Vibrant Culture and Golden Muga Silk Shine at Bharat Parv 2026 in Gujarat

Gujarat: The rich cultural heritage, traditional handlooms, and indigenous handicrafts of Assam have taken center stage at the ongoing Bharat Parv 2026 in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. Located within the majestic premises of the world's tallest monument, the Statue of Unity, the Assam pavilion has become a major highlight for thousands of visitors exploring the 15-day national festival.

Organized by the Union Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with Gujarat Tourism from November 1 to 15, the mega event operates under the central theme of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat". The festival has already recorded an overwhelming footprint, drawing more than 25,000 visitors in its first three days alone.

The Assam pavilion offers an immersive look into the state’s distinct artistic identity. Visitors are flocking to view and purchase the legendary, naturally golden Muga silk and traditional Mekhela-Chadar attire. Beyond textiles, live demonstrations by master craftspeople are giving the public a rare, firsthand view of traditional Assamese craft-making techniques, bridging the gap between historical preservation and modern commerce.

"The festival successfully brings the cultural identities of different states onto a common platform, giving an immense impetus to the vision of 'Culture to Commerce'," stated officials from the Gujarat Tourism department.

Adding to the sensory experience, the culinary section features Assam among 25 dedicated regional food stalls. Visitors can sample authentic ethnic dishes alongside famous delicacies from across India.

To further strengthen this cross-country cultural exchange, a group of six prominent social media content creators from Assam have reached Ekta Nagar under an initiative facilitated by PIB Guwahati.

Using their digital platforms, these creators are documenting both the grand traditions of Bharat Parv and Gujarat's landmark development projects, effectively connecting audiences back home with the festivities in Western India.

With the Statue of Unity scheduled to remain specially open on Monday, November 9, to accommodate holiday crowds, the Assamese cultural display is poised to reach an even wider national audience before the festival culminates on November 15.