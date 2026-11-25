Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced a ₹4.15-crore Bru Student Hostel at Tanhril, on the outskirts of Aizawl, to accommodate 28 students from the Bru community. Speaking at the Young Bru Association General Assembly in Thaidawr, Mamit district, on Tuesday, November 24, he said the three-storey facility is targeted for completion by February 27, 2027.

The Mizoram government is developing the Bru Student Hostel at Tanhril to address the residential needs of students belonging to the Bru community.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced the project while addressing the Young Bru Association (YBA) General Assembly at Thaidawr in Mamit district on November 24.

The facility will have three storeys and accommodate 28 students. The entire ₹4.15-crore project cost will come from the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

The hostel is intended to address a long-standing demand from the Bru community for dedicated residential accommodation for its students in Aizawl.

The proposed three-storey Bru Student Hostel will accommodate students through two dormitories, alongside additional facilities for residents and guests.

Its accommodation arrangements will include, basement with 11-bed dormitory, ground Floor with a 17-bed dormitory, a guest accommodation with two guest rooms and common facilities like a kitchen and dining hall.

Together, the two dormitories will provide accommodation for 28 students.

The project has reportedly reached an advanced stage of structural construction, with interior finishing work scheduled to continue until February. The Mizoram government has set February 27, 2027, as the completion deadline for the Tanhril hostel.

Lalduhoma said the structure was nearly complete while explaining the government's investment in the facility.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "Our most prominent initiative for the Bru community is the Bru Student Hostel we have begun constructing at Tanhril; the structure is nearly complete, it will be three storeys high, and we are spending ₹4.15 crore from the SASCI fund."

Apart from the hostel announcement, Lalduhoma announced a combined allocation of ₹14 lakh for three development-related works in Thaidawr. The proposed support covers the Young Bru Association building, a protective wall for the library and steps leading to the village playground.

These announcements accompanied the chief minister's address at the YBA General Assembly.

The Tanhril hostel project follows an earlier commitment made by Lalduhoma during the Bru community's Boisu festival in April 2025.

At that event, the chief minister pledged to establish a Bru house-cum-hostel in Aizawl in response to the community's long-standing demand.

The current ₹4.15-crore project provides a defined funding allocation, accommodation capacity and completion deadline for the initiative.

The chief minister also highlighted the state's broader economic development plans, including a target to expand rubber cultivation across 11,500 hectares.

The hostel announcement places student accommodation among the development measures discussed at the Young Bru Association gathering.