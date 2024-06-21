MLA Akhil Gogoi Lays Foundation for Three Major Road Projects in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: Akhil Gogoi, MLA of Sivasagar assembly constituency laid the foundation stone for the construction of three roads in Sivasagar recently. Among the three road projects, the first was the construction of 900 meter long road from BG Road to Mandal Chuk (Cherekapar Police Out Post) at a cost of Rs 83,66,000. Gogoi also laid the foundation stone of the 690 meter long Railung Chetia road at a cost of Rs 58,5,000 of the second part under the Mukhyamantrir Pakipath Nirman Achoni for the year 2023-24. Both these events were attended by a large number of dignitaries including Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer and officer-staff of the Public Works Department.

The third project was about 2.5km long road from Banhgarh to AT Road under the Mukhyamantrir Mathauri Pakikaran Achoni, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,34,91,000 under the RIDF Nabard for the year 2022-23. On the occasion a meeting was held at Haripara Ali Ghat. Addressing the contractors in the context of his speech, MLA Akhil Gogoi said, “I don’t know how the work was done in the past. But the work must be done well during my tenure.” Gogoi also urged the people present to be vigilant in this regard. The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by several officials of the Public Works Department including Assistant Executive Engineer, Junior Engineer of Sivasagar- Demow Territorial Road Division as well as locals

Also Read: Over 35 Villages Flooded in Kampur and Raha: Kopili River Above Danger Level, Thousands Affected in Nagaon

Also Watch: