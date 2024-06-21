Over 35 Villages Flooded in Kampur and Raha: Kopili River Above Danger Level, Thousands Affected in Nagaon

NAGAON: Over 35 villages under Kampur and Raha revenue circles are reeling under flood water till the time of filing this report here. It has been reported that the Kopili river is still flowing over 1.16 metres above its danger level and more areas under those two revenue circles are feared to be inundated in the next few hours. During the second wave of the flood water, over one thousand hectare of crop land have been submerged and over twelve thousands domestic animals were affected in those two revenue circles in the district till today, sources added.

Meanwhile, the district administration as well as district disaster management department launched rescue operation and also set up camps in those flood-hit areas. Besides, district administration also distributed food items, sanitary pads, baby food as well as other essential goods among the flood victims.

