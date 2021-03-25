MLA Dipak Kumar Rabha campaigns in Dudhnoi constituency

A Correspondent



DUDHNOI: MLA Dipak Kumar Rabha said that after strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) organizational base in the district, the party workers were angry over the non-issuance of ticket to him.

Dipak Kumar Rabha was addressing a press conference on Wednesday. He said that he had already campaigned from house-to-house, in addition to organizing various meeting committees for election campaign. He said that he would be contesting as independent candidate on the demand of the people of Dudhnoi constituency and expressed confidence of winning the election as people's love and blessings were with him.

