MLA Dipayan Chakraborty inaugurates new solid waste transfer station under Silchar Municipal Board

SILCHAR: In a significant step towards enhancing waste management in Silchar, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty inaugurated a new solid waste transfer station under the Silchar Municipal Board. This inauguration marks the operational launch of one of four planned transfer stations, which aim to streamline the city’s waste management process.

Expressing his gratitude, Dipayan Chakraborty acknowledged the tremendous support from Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister Ashok Singhal. He said, “Today is indeed a historic day for the people of Silchar. It was in January 2024 when I proposed the establishment of these transfer stations. This station houses two compactors, each with a capacity of 20 cubic meters, capable of compacting 20 trucks of garbage at a time. A hook loader will facilitate the transportation of these compactors to the Meherpur dumping ground. I hope this will solve garbage disposal and dumping problem.”

The MLA laid emphasis on the efficiency gains expected from the new stations. He said, “When all four stations become functional, they will significantly enhance our efforts to keep Silchar clean by saving both time and energy.” “It is the first successful installation of its kind in Assam,” added Dipayan Chakraborty. He also appreciated Mandy Enterprise, the supplier, for their proper installation.

Dipayan Chakraborty also urged the residents of Silchar to cooperate with the new waste management initiatives. “I hope that the people of Silchar will cooperate so that our shared dream of a clean Silchar is fulfilled.” The event was also attended by the Udharbond MLA,Mihir Kanti Shom, Executive officer, SMB and Additional district commissioner, Van Lal Limpuia Nampui and other dignitaries, stated a press release.

