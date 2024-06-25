Cachar Health Services Enforce Registration Under Clinical Establishment Act, Impose Penalties for Non-Compliance

SILCHAR: In accordance with the clinical Establishment Act, 2010, Joint Director Health Service, Cachar has issued an order to impose monetary penalties of Rs 50,000 upto 500,000 for clinical establishment without registration and violation in the Cachar district.

Issuing an order here on Monday, Joint Director of Health Services stated that all private hospitals, nursing homes, pathological laboratories, diagnostic centers, private doctor chambers and clinics in commercial and residential places, pharmacy with doctors should register mandatorily under the clinical establishment act. The order further stated that all the practitioners under recognised system of allopathic, medical and dental, AYUSH (, Ayurvedic, unani,siddha, homeopathy, yoga ,naturopathy and Sowa Rigpa should register themselves under the clinical establishment act within one month from the date of order.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the clinical establishment act, 2010 has been enacted by the central government to provide for registration and regulation of all clinical establishments in the country with a view to ordain the minimum standard of facilities and services provided by the clinical establishments.

Meanwhile, in a significant move to curb the illegal practices of modern allopathic system of medicine by the quacks or any unauthorised person in the district , the joint director of health services, Cachar has urged people to share any information related to such illegal practices by the quacks to dedicated helpline number 03842-264000, which was made operational in the interest of public service, stated a press release.

