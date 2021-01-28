MLA Durga Bhumij inaugurated laboratory at Doomdooma FRU

A Correspondent



DOOMDOOMA: Under the Chief Minister's Free Disease Diagnosis Centre scheme, a FRU Laboratory under HLL was inaugurated by MLA Durga Bhumij at Doomdooma 30-bedded FRU on Wednesday.

The laboratory, which will remain open from 9 am to 8pm for carrying out 43 different pathological tests of blood, stool and urine, has been started in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode and for that the Hind Laboratories Group has entered into a tie up with the State Government. These tests will be done free of cost as per prescription of the FRU doctors in an attempt to provide health-care facilities to wider sections of people.

In the inaugural function, besides MLA Bhumij, journalists Arjun Baruah, Dhiren Deka, Dinesh Goyal and Principal of Hoonlal HS School, Olip Khan were also present and all of them did their blood test as a first group of patients for the laboratory under reference. Dr Ashma Ghaznavi, in-charge of the FRU, expressed the hope that the poorer sections of the society would be benefitted most from this scheme.