MLA Mrinal Saikia slams Golaghat Forest Department, alleges corruption

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Khumtai constituency MLA Mrinal Saikia alleged that a section of officers and staff of the Golaghat Forest Division had turned from protectors into destroyers. Speaking to the media on Thursday, the MLA alleged that members of the forest department had even attacked wild elephants.

According to him, when a baby elephant accidentally fell into a drain inside a tea garden and died, the forest officials harassed the garden owner instead of helping. They allegedly threatened the garden authorities and demanded money. Mrinal Saikia further claimed that when villagers tried to drive away wild elephants by bursting crackers, some forest officers from Golaghat harassed them as well.

He also accused certain officials and employees of the department of being complicit in illegal stone and sand mining in the Doyang and Kaliyani rivers. “With commissions and bribes, the illegal becomes legal,” Saikia stated.

Based on these allegations, the top official of the Golaghat Forest Division has reportedly been summoned to appear before the Assam Legislative Assembly on November 7 to provide an explanation.

Mrinal Saikia lashed out, saying, “The Golaghat Forest Department is more engaged in extortion than in protecting wildlife. The department only exists to collect money. Everything runs on monthly commission.”

