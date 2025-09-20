MLA, municipality, AOD swing into action after scrap collector’s death in Digboi drain

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Digboi witnessed a tragic incident recently when a scrap collector lost his life after being trapped under heaps of garbage in the drain locally known as Tel Nallah in the Borbil area in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The tragedy was followed by reports of artificial flooding in Ramnagar and adjoining localities under Digboi Municipal Board. Several residential and commercial establishments were submerged as the main drainage channel overflowed, clogged with plastic bottles, discarded materials, and garbage that obstructed the flow of water. The stagnant water created severe hardships for residents and shopkeepers in the affected areas.

In response, a high-level inspection was carried out on Friday afternoon with Digboi MLA Suren Phukan, Municipality vice-chairperson Dimpi Sonowal, Anchalik Panchayat Chairperson Trishna Phukan Bairagi, Executive Officer Anirudha Borah, officers of AOD Digboi Refinery, and members of the Municipal Board visiting the affected sites. The team inspected the clogged drains and assessed the long-standing problem of garbage-choked pipelines.

During the visit, it came to light that Rs 1.5 crore had already been sanctioned for the construction of a drain connecting the AOD Refinery Effluent Treatment Plant. However, the project remains stalled due to delays in the submission of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) by Digboi Municipality Board. A senior official from the district administration stressed, “The submission of the DPR and floating of tender by Digboi Municipality Board is being closely watched to expedite the process securing the ease of public life.”

Officials of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), including Jintu Saikia, Officer (Community Welfare), and Parashmoni Nath, Deputy General Manager, assured immediate measures. They informed that IOCL will begin a special cleaning drive next week to clear blocked points and improve drainage flow. Meanwhile, authorities have appealed to residents not to dump waste, bottles, or plastics into the drainage channels, as such practices directly worsen the flooding crisis.

