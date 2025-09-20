Tinsukia Tool Room hosts Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme for aspiring entrepreneurs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The Tool Room & Training Centre (TRTC) of Tinsukia organized an Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) in association with Career Counselling, Training & Placement Cell, IQAC, of Tinsukia College on Thursday at the Library Conference Hall.

Sponsored by the Development Commissioner of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (DC-MSME) of New Delhi under its Entrepreneurship Skill Development Programme (ESDP), the programme aimed to educate potential entrepreneurs on key aspects of business including ideation, funding, market analysis, and overcoming challenges with the goal of fostering an entrepreneurial mindset and creating employment opportunities.

The programme commenced with an inaugural session where Sangita Baruah, Vice-Principal of Tinsukia College, Dr Lovin Kro, Assistant Professor of Tinsukia College, Sivananda Gogoi, Additional Director of Industries & Commerce, DICC, Tinsukia, Seuj Bordoloi, Junior Executive Officer, NEDFi Bank of Tinsukia, and Girdhari Lal Pareek, Chairman IEUA of Tinsukia, delivered their speeches as guest faculty.

Also Read: Year of Books 2025: Tinsukia College hosts book donation drive

Also Watch: