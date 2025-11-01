MLA Padma Hazarika inaugurates new classroom building at Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Naduar LAC MLA Padma Hazarika on Friday inaugurated a newly-constructed classroom building of Siporiya HSS, in the southern part of Sootea in the presence of the members of the SMDC, teachers, students, guardians, and local residents. The additional class room was constructed under the financial grant from Samagra Sikhya, Assam. Inaugurating the class room, MLA Hazarika addressed a public meeting held in the conference hall of the school with Moti Kumar Newar, President of the SMDC, in the chair. The MLA announced a financial grant of rupees five lakh from his MLA fund for construction of a cycle stand inside the school campus. He was also briefed about the shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff of the school, in response to which he said that the issue would be resolved within November.

