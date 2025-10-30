MLA Padma Hazarika releases memorabilia on Late Birendra Newar in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Byakti Aaru Byaktitwa, a memorabilia compiled on the life and contributions of Birendra Newar, former President of Mudadol Cooperative Society, and a known social worker, was released by Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika on Wednesday at a book release function. The function was organized at the Christian Basti residence of Late Birendra Newar in the northern part of Jamugurihat. Releasing the book, MLA Hazarika traced the contribution of Late Newar and appealed to all concerned to follow the path shown by him. The programme was attended by Tapan Sarma, Dhanapati Kaffle, Drona Sarma, the family members, and the local residents. Earlier to this, MLA Hazarika and other distinguished guests offered floral tributes in front of the portrait of Late Newar.

