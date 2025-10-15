MLA Padma Hazarika donates mechanized boat to ease Sikam residents' travel woes

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Sikam, a river island located on the western part of the Jiya Bharali river, is regarded as the second biggest river island in the state. Handmade small boats are the only means of communication for the residents of Sikam. The Mising people’s habitat area which comes under Naduar LAC is entirely disconnected from the outside world and is surrounded by the Jiya Bharali River.

Seeing the woes and worries of the residents of Sikam area, Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika came up with the idea of donating a large machine boat for the convenience of the local residents. The residents have to come out of their area for daily work, medical treatment, and for buying essential items. Similarly, the student community has to go to their schools and colleges regularly.

Earlier to this, the Sikam’s residents had to travel by country boats. MLA Hazarika on Monday handed over the machine boat to them through Raju Chintey, No. 26 Jiya Bharali LAC member of Mising Autonomous Council, and Ajit Payeng, pr.esident of Paschim Mudadol GP. The residents of Sikam expressed their happiness and gratitude to the Naduar MLA for the donation.

Also Read: Entrance gate of Cheuni Batadraba Kalia Gosain Than inaugurated by MLA Padma Hazarika

Also Watch: